PROSPERITY — The following were the winners from the Prosperity’s Hoppin’ BBQ Contest:

Ribs:

• First: Casual Smokers, Jamie Mintz.

• Second: All Smoked Up, Gary Taylor.

• Third: Backwoods Bar-B-Que, Gene Culbertson.

Bost Butts:

• First: All Smoked Up, Gary Taylor.

• Second: Backwoods Bar-B-Que, Gene Culbertson.

• Third: Biggy Boys BBQ, James Monts.