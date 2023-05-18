Jordan Suber performing during the Grow Newberry Farmer’s Market, thanks to Newberry Arts For All.

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce has begun showcasing local agriculture and artists with the kick-off of the Grow Newberry Farmer’s Market and the 2023 S.C. Ag+Art Tour.

The market, which began on Saturday, May 13, will have various dates coming up, including every Saturday in June (except June 17), every Saturday in July, August 5, August 12 and September 9.

“Newberry County has a great number of food producers, and the Grow Newberry Farmer’s Market is one way to spotlight them and put them in a central location that is convenient for folks to be able to purchase local, fresh goods,” said Michelle Long, executive director of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce. “We know in May there is not a large number of produce items available; however, you can come and get meats, plants and a lot of baked goodies and homemade goods that people will enjoy shopping for.”

This weekend, the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce is highlighting agriculture even more with the Ag+Art Tour. The tour is a grassroots-driven program coordinated by volunteers across a diverse spectrum of organizations. Hosted through the Clemson Cooperative Extension, the tour has incorporated Newberry County for many years.

This year, May 20-21, visitors can tour the following farms: Bowers Farm (279 Ringer Road, Pomaria), Carolina Pride Pastures (1416 S.C. Highway 34, Pomaria), Hi Brau Beef Co. (260 Country Club Road, Newberry), Lever Farms (5057 Highway 34, Pomaria).

The participating farms will give visitors a glimpse into livestock, alpacas, strawberries and much more.

“With Newberry County’s rich agricultural history, we are able to highlight a few of the farms that are here producing in the county. We will also showcase local artisans in the area, and the artisans are not necessarily from the county, but all over the state because they enjoy participating in Ag+Art tours,” Long said.

For more information on either program, call the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce at (803) 276-4274.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.