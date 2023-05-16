SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association recently announced its Hall of Fame Class for 2023. Inductees include Tim Baldwin for Goose Creek High School, Zam Frederick of Calhoun County High School, Frank Moorhead of North Myrtle Beach High School, and Eddie Raines of Winnsboro and Chapin High Schools.

These four coaches were inducted into the South Carolina Basketball Hall of Fame on March 17 in conjunction with the 74th Annual North-South All Star Game Banquet at Seawell’s Restaurant in Columbia.

Of the new coaches, Raines is a Whtimire native. He spent 32 years in education holding numerous positions as a teacher, administrator at both elementary and high school campuses, plus positions at the district office level.

However, the role he most cherished was that of coach. He coached at Wagner (1966-67), Winnsboro (two different stints 1967-76 and 1977-87) and Chapin (1976-77) posting a record of 310-144. His Winnsboro team participated in two state championship games in 1972 and 1973, plus advanced to the upper state finals on three more occasions 1974, 1979 and 1984. He also advanced to the lower state championship one time.

Over his career, Raines teams won six conference titles and finished runner-up seven times. That success led him to being voted Conference Coach of the Year on five separate seasons. In 1978, Raines was selected as the head coach for the North Squad in the Annual North-South All Star Game.

One of Raines passion was improving the quality of basketball in South Carolina, and was a charter member of South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association and served as an area representative in that inaugural year.

Continuing in his role as an ambassador for high school basketball, since retiring in the 1998, Raines served as a member of the Beach Ball Classic Committee for 28 years. His role is chairperson of the All-Tournament Team selection working with former coaches John Smith, Shay Rollins, Jim Suber, Homer Carraway, Hall of Fame Referee Jack Tiller.

As a side note, Raines is also 1-0 in his college career at Newberry College when he and his brother, Irby, filled in for Coach Neil Gordon. Raines flirted with some college opportunities, but felt a more stable lifestyle was best for his family. He also realizes that this honor would not have been possible without his former players, fellow coaches, family, and his his wife Eunice.