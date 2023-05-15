NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry honored eight outstanding Newberry College seniors for community service and leadership during their time as students. Mayor Foster Senn and Mayor Pro-Tem Lemont Glasgow presented the official proclamations on May 5 during a ceremony at Holland Hall, the college’s main administrative building.

The following seniors were recognized:

• Christopher Taylor, of Timmonsville, a member of the Newberry College Black Men for Success Initiative, and of the two-time conference championship Wolves football team, and a mentor to young men in the Newberry County School District

• Shanna Wicker, of Little Mountain, a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority, a student worker in the Office of Institutional Advancement, a 2023 inductee into the Bachman Honor Society, and an avid community volunteer who plans to remain active as a teacher in Newberry County

• Ericka Wiseley, of Mount Pleasant, a member of the women’s basketball team, for volunteering at Newberry Middle, Newberry Academy, Springfield Place and other community efforts

• Sean Swaringer, of Greeleyville, a member of the Newberry College Black Men for Success Initiative, and of the football team, and a mentor to young men in the Newberry County School District

• C’Xaurius “CiCi” Corley, of Newberry, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., a student ambassador and member of the Student Government Association, for her involvement as a volunteer and a promoter of Newberry College and of the City of Newberry

• Dennis LoDolce, of Stamford, Connecticut, a member of the Student Government Association, for volunteering with voter registration, Oktoberfest, park clean-ups, community pumpkin carvings, blanket making and for serving as an intern with the city

• NaTaishja “Tae” Hymes, of Charleston, a member of the Student Government Association, a First-Year Experience mentor, an Alpha Leader and resident advisor, for volunteering with clothing and food drives, school supply events and the Project Cradle Care program

• Tia Downing, of Spartanburg, a member of All Campus Entertainment, the Minority Student Alliance and Women 2 Women, for volunteering with back-to-school bashes, snack provision for children, and Adopt-a-Highway clean-ups