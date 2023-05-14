NEWBERRY — On Saturday, a variety of young entrepreneurs were in Memorial Park selling lemonade and other goodies as part of Lemonade Day, brought to South Carolina by Venture Carolina.

During Lemonade Day, visitors could go around and purchase lemonade, or other products, from the stands and then vote on the best tasting lemonade and the best lemonade stand.

The winners of the day were:

• Best Lemonade Stand: Peyton’s Lemonade.

• Best Tasting Lemonade: Sweets and Sour by Charli.

• Fan Favorite Vote from Pitch Competition: Froggy’s Hoppin’ Lemonade.

Charlie Bank, who helped bring Lemonade Day to Newberry, said youth entrepreneurship is gaining momentum around the world. In fact, studies have proven that introducing kids to entrepreneurial experiences at an early age makes a measurable impact on their future decisions related to education, training, life and work.

Some of the participants also worked to help support nonprofits and donated some of their profits to charities. Those participants were:

• Sweet & Sour Carnival Lemonade – Team Seas.

• A Cup of Sunshine – The Courage Center.

• Froggy’s Hoppin’ Lemonade – a local cat charity.

• SereNico’s Lemonade – Newberry Human Society and Ronald McDonald House.

• Galaxy Lemonade – Newberry Humane Society.

