PROSPERITY – The return of May means that the famous, annual “Prosperity’s Hoppin’” event is happening.

Since 2001, the town of Prosperity has been celebrating its rich history and local businesses through Prosperity’s Hoppin’, and in 2023 it’s still going strong with many events.

On Friday, May 12 the Prosperity Business Association will host the Inaugural BBQ Competition, with a first-place prize of $1,000, to celebrate its 150th anniversary, along with several events including live bluegrass on the square.

Folks can also try fried frog legs, provided by Smokin’ Buttz BBQ, while taking in all of the Frog Level pride. The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce and Newberry County Young Professionals will also be offering an adult beverage station and Henry Brooks and the Bluegrass Remedy will be performing.

There will be much to do for the children including games and rides (including a mechanical bull) that will be set up in the Kids Zone. On Saturday, May 13 the Arts and Crafts festival returns along with over 40 vendors in the Prosperity Market in the square. There will be many more activities to do on Saturday as well, such as the 150th anniversary museum exhibit, rides for the children, the introduction of Prosperity’s Hoppin Queens and a car and tractor show. There will also be live music performed by Justin Corley.

Town Administrator Karen Livingston stresses the importance of Prosperity’s Hoppin’.

“We’ve been doing Prosperity’s Hoppin’ for such a long time now and it really is an important part of our town, we get to spotlight local businesses, our downtown, growing area and it’s just a way for locals across the county to come out and have fun with each other. The event has done so much for us and it is a way to honor our 150th year,” she said.

Prosperity’s Hoppin’ will take place Friday May 12, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information can be found online on the Town of Prosperity’s Facebook page including times and events.