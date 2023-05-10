STATESBORO, Ga. – The throwers from the Newberry College track and field team represented the Scarlet and Gray at the Georgia Southern Classic, breaking a pair of school records and setting 11 personal records.

“This meet definitely gave us some confidence as we head into Conference championships this week,” Head Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Coach Mashario Morton said. “We have had some bad weather this season and we really haven’t been able to truly see the progress in our results because of that.”

The women’s team took home four victories, and the men, three.

“Coming into this meet we knew as a group what our specific goals were, and we went out and executed the way we needed to. We had a total of 11 PRs, broke two school records, and moved into the top spots in the Conference standing,” Morton said.

ShaNadia Marshall (Columbia) won the shot put event with a throw of 11.01 meters (36 feet, 1.5 inches). Irma Watson-Perez (Sanford, Fla.) claimed first place in the discus throw with a 42.36-meter (139 foot) throw, a personal record. She also set a PR in the hammer throw with her 45.1 meter, nearly 148-foot throw that was good for third place.

In that hammer throw competition, teammate Andrea Pascual Rivera (Tarragona, Spain) earned first-place honors by 6.5 feet with a throw of 52.14 meters (171 feet, 1 inch) to claim her second victory in the 2023 outdoor season.

The javelin duo of Tyla Stolberg (Brisbane, Queensland, Australia) and Savannah Jordan (North Myrtle Beach) ended the day in first and second, respectively. Stolberg launched it 35.42 meters (116 feet, 2 inches), and Jordan’s went 34.56 meters (113 feet, 5 inches).

On the men’s side, Zachary Counts (Summerville) topped the board in the shot put event with his heave of 14.21 meters (46 feet, 7.5 inches). Counts also finished second in the discus throw with a 43.97-meter throw (144 feet, 3 inches), a PR.

The SAC Varsity Gems Field Athlete of the Week from two weeks ago, Kegan Crowell (Beaufort), took home the crown in the discus competition, hitting 48.45 meters (158 feet, 11 inches) to out-measure the field by over 14 feet and hit a PR.

Crowell also placed second in the hammer throw behind teammate Jon Williams’ (Columbia) 49.82-meter (163 feet, 5 inches) hurl, another of the PRs set by the Wolves.

“We have the momentum in our favor now, but we know the job is far from done. Our gameplan this week is simple. We want to finish what we started,” Morton said.