NEWBERRY — Carrie Caudill, Ph.D., associate professor of psychology, has been named Newberry College’s 2023 Excellence in Teaching Award winner by the South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities.

Since joining the Newberry College faculty in 2017, Caudill has distinguished herself in and out of the classroom. In her courses, she fosters collaborative learning with an enthusiasm for the material and its practical applications. She connects students with internships and service opportunities, ranging from equine therapy to forensic psychological agencies.

On campus, she has led the development and implementation of the college’s Quality Enhancement Plan, Newberry Edge, which seeks to enhance student success with a focus on academic advising. She has also worked to raise awareness of sexual assault and human trafficking, culminating in a series of events to mark Sexual Assault Awareness Month each April.

Earlier this month, Caudill was inducted into the college’s prestigious Bachman Honor Society for her dedication to Newberry College and its students.

Caudill is a licensed professional counselor with three decades’ experience and a published researcher. Her research has focused on well-being, mindfulness and college students’ well-being and spirituality. She also publishes quarterly articles for Psychology Today.

She holds a doctorate in counselor education and an education specialist degree in marriage and family counseling from the University of South Carolina. She also earned bachelor’s degrees in psychology and Biblical studies from Columbia International University.

South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities is a consortium of 21 private, nonprofit institutions, founded in 1953 and headquartered in Columbia. For more information, visit scicu.org.