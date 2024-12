NEWBERRY — Newberry College’s 2023 Athletic Club Football Spring Golf Classic will be held Thursday, May 4 at the Country Club of Newberry.

A portion of the proceeds will go directly to the football team, to support the efforts for a championship run.

The tournament will begin at noon with a shotgun start.

The hole-in-one prize for hole 17 will be a 2022 Buick Encore Preferred from Stokes Trainor Chevrolet Buick GMC.

