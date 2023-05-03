NEWBERRY — Previously known as First Fridays, the second Newberry Shop and Dine will take place in downtown Newberry on Friday, May 5 from 4-8 p.m.

A collective effort of the City of Newberry, Newberry Opera House, the Newberry Downtown Development Association (NDDA) and Newberry Arts for All, these events are planned on multiple Fridays through October.

Bridget Carey, city tourism and events manager, said this will be one of the few that will take place all the way down Main Street, from Nance Street and stopping at Linda Renwick Realty, and will coincide with the first Wine Walk of the season, hosted by the NDDA.

“Closing Main Street makes the Wine Walk and the Shop and Dine event more pedestrian friendly,” Carey said.

Live music is sponsored by the Newberry Opera House and will feature The Carolina Players band. Food trucks are also planned to be on-site for the community to enjoy downtown.

Be on the lookout for the Newberry Shop and Dine Flags on Main Street. The flags will be put up the Wednesday before the Friday night event to let the public know the event is coming up.

Upcoming Shop and Dine events are planned for the following Fridays: June 2, June 30, September 8 and October 6.

For more information call 803-321-1015. Follow the City of Newberry on social media @CityofNewberry/@CityofNewberrySC (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn).