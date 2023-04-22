GREENWOOD — Attorney General Alan Wilson recently announced the launch of the 8th Judicial Circuit Regional Human Trafficking Task Force from the steps of the Greenwood County Courthouse.

The regional task force was launched to coordinate anti-human trafficking efforts in Laurens, Newberry, Abbeville and Greenwood counties. Eighth Judicial Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo and Beyond Abuse Executive Director Deborah Parks joined in the announcement along with law enforcement, state agency representatives and other members of the task force.

As chair of the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force, Wilson recognizes the contribution of regional task forces in strengthening statewide efforts to eradicate the crime.

“It is critical that we continue to strengthen anti-human trafficking networks across the state to increase our ability to effectively identify victims and respond accordingly,” Wilson said. “I applaud the efforts of Solicitor Stumbo and Beyond Abuse for recognizing the need to coordinate regional efforts that will bring awareness to the crime.”

The 8th Judicial Circuit Regional Task Force is the tenth regional anti-human trafficking collaboration in South Carolina, reinforcing the need for local efforts specific to their community.

“We look forward to locking arms with the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force to find those being victimized in the shadows of our communities and bringing their abusers to justice in the courtroom,” Stumbo said.

During the press conference, Stumbo said a recent human trafficking incident in Newberry is already being investigated by the task force. No other details were provided about this case.

For more information about the 8th Judicial Circuit Regional Human Trafficking Task Force, contact State Task Force Human Trafficking Program Coordinator, Aryaa Regmi at aryaaregmi@scag.gov.

For information about the SC Human Trafficking Task Force, visit humantrafficking.scag.gov.