Councilmember Carlton Kinard threw out the first pitch during the Newberry College baseball game during the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce’s Business in the Ballpark.

During Business in the Ballpark last week, Newberry College Athletics presented Russell Triplett, head baseball coach, with an award for the baseball coach at the college with the most wins.

Councilmember Carlton Kinard and Head Coach Russell Triplett.

