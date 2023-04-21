NEWBERRY – Newberry City Council approved the recommendations of the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee during their recent meeting. The motion was made by Councilperson Lemont Glasgow and seconded by Councilperson Carlton Kinard.

Each year, the City of Newberry advertises through various platforms that their application process is open and that they will be accepting applications for funding from non-profit community organizations engaged in tourism related activities benefitting the City of Newberry.

Each applicant must prove that they meet the requirements of eligibility and come before the Accommodations Tax Committee to present their requests.

The Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee met March 29 to consider 10 eligible applicants for possible funding in 2023. The total sum of the projects submitted for funding was $152,215. The total funds available for distribution were calculated at $86,711.80, which is up $23,480.68 from last year, Mayor Foster Senn said.

Money for the requests is generated from hospitality and accommodations taxes such as through hotel stays and dining within the city limits of Newberry. That money is then turned around and given back to the city to divide out among eligible non-profits that look to promote tourism related activities outside of the 29108 zip code.

After a presentation and discussion of each project, the committee recommended 10 non-profit funding amounts to council for approval:

• Keep Newberry County Beautiful: $11,000.

• Newberry County Museum: $2,000.

• Newberry County Historical Society: $7,500.

• Newberry Downtown Development Association: $4,000.

• Newberry Community Players: $10,000.

• City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism: $8,105.90.

• Newberry Oktoberfest: $8,105.90

• Newberry Opera House Foundation: $30,000.

• Palmetto Cycling Coalition: $1,000.

• RitzFest: $5,000.

Now that funding has been approved by council, Assistant City Manager Jeff Wicker said each will be contacted and money will be dispersed. Projects that were presented must be completed within one year.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.