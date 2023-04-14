NEWBERRY – The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) announced that as of May 7, 2023, it would make service changes to Routes 93x.

Route 93x, an express route from Newberry, will be discontinued in its present form due to low ridership. Some local leaders agreed that there is a potential benefit of public transportation for area residents, but that more work was needed to develop a route which would be optimal for all. There is a plan to create a workgroup regarding a redesigned route between Columbia and Newberry and come back with a proposal to fund and promote ridership.

The move is part of service efficiency measures approved by the Board of Directors at its last meeting March 22.