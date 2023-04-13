NEWBERRY — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division recently charged a Newberry woman with harassment, first degree, after they were asked to investigate the case by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

Audriauna Lexus Lester, 26, was charged by SLED on March 23. According to the warrant provided by SLED, between January 2023 and March 20, 2023, Lester, “willfully and intentionally committed the offense of harassment, first degree, when she caused the victim to suffer mental and emotional distress and engaged in patterns of intentional, substantial and unreasonable intrusions into the victim’s private life.”

The warrant goes on to say that Lester’s actions included threatening the victim with physical harm, threatening to disseminate nude photographs of the victim, posting nude photographs of the victim on Facebook, disseminating nude photographs of the victim to the victim’s family and calling the victim numerous times on March 20, 2023.

According to Sheriff Lee Foster, the case was turned over to SLED due to the victim being a law enforcement officer from another agency that happens to live in the county.