NEWBERRY — Law enforcement agencies are currently investigating a shooting that took place in the City of Newberry, this afternoon.

Chief Kevin Goodman, City of Newberry Police Department, the shooting occurred in the area of Bouknight Street, in the City of Newberry. A male victim was flown to an area hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Goodman added that he felt like this is an isolated incident, possibly a dispute between individuals, and the public is not in danger.

The investigation is ongoing.