NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Forfeited Land Commission accepted three bids for properties in their possession during their first meeting of the year on March 22.

The first property up for bid was 923 Sanders Street, Newberry, a piece of property that was turned over to the FLC in 2019 with an asking price of $455.61. The FLC received three bids, Renee Learmy Dixon, of Augusta, Ga., in the amount of $455,61; Suntanna Johnson, of Newberry, in the amount of $500; and Elevate Newberry LLC, of Prosperity, in the amount of $601.

As the high bidder, Elevate Newberry’s bid was accepted.

The next property was for 702 Coats Street, Newberry, with the asking price of $366.93. Five bids were given for this property, which has been in the FLC’s possession since 2019: Dan-Rich Properties, LLC, of Elgin, $368; Renee Learmy Dixon, of Augusta Ga., $366.93; Jeffery Williams, of Newberry, $752; Christina Lanette Bowers, of Newberry, $367; and Elevate Newberry, of Prosperity, $777.

Elevate Newberry’s bid was chosen, as the high bidder.

The final property was that of a small parcel on Havird Street, Newberry, the FLC has owned this property since 2017. Elevate Newberry was the only bidder, coming in at $100. The FLC was asking $220.34

Commission member Donna W. Lominack, county auditor, said since they’ve had the property since 2017, she wanted to accept the bid to get the property back on the tax roll. Commission member Elizabeth P. Folk, county clerk of court, agreed and the bid was accepted.

In other business, the treasurer’s report revealed that the FLC had $3,785,76 roll over to the Newberry County General Fund as of June 2022. The FLC currently has a balance of $241.

