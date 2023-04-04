NEWBERRY — Newberry College has appointed Marilyn Eason, of Augusta, Georgia, as the institution’s new registrar.

Eason comes to Newberry from Allen University, where she served as dean of enrollment management since 2016 and as registrar since 2008. She previously served the university as adjunct professor of business, coordinator of corporate planning and assessment, and data manager in the Office of Institutional Assessment and Effectiveness.

“We are excited to welcome Marilyn Eason to the Newberry College community. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in registrar’s offices and career-long connections with financial aid and admission,” said Christina Wendland, Ph.D., associate dean of academic affairs. “Marilyn’s passion for collaborative work and team building will make her a great addition to Newberry College.”

Eason holds an MBA from Claflin University and a bachelor’s in business administration from Voorhees College.