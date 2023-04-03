NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry was named a 2022 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management. This is the fourth consecutive year the city has received this recognition. There are 41 communities designated as Tree City USA for 2022, in South Carolina.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

Mayor Foster Senn said the City of Newberry was proud to receive this award.

“Newberry has many beautiful trees, and we want, as a city and as a community, to plant more,” Senn said. “It’s important and enjoyable now, and generations in the future will benefit also.”

The City of Newberry achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the programs four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

Trees are assets to a community when properly planted and maintained. They help to improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits.

“Trees improve the overall quality of life for our residents, help provide clean air for us all to breathe, and for these reasons and many more, we are excited to once again be named a Tree City USA,” said City Manager Matt DeWitt.

Dena Whitesides, an urban forester with the S.C. Forestry Commission, serves as a liaison for the Arbor Day Foundation in support of the Tree City USA Program. In this role, the forestry commission oversees applications and materials and provides guidance to communities on achieving the program requirements.

Whitesides said the S.C. Forestry Commission applauds the efforts of the City of Newberry on achieving this designation for the fourth year.

“Studies have revealed that trees and green/natural spaces in communities have positive impacts on physical and mental health for residents and visitors,” Whitesides said. “Special thanks to City Manager Matt DeWitt and Mayor Foster Senn for their continued leadership in pursuance of the program designation, ensuring requirements have been met, and for understanding the importance of community trees and prioritizing the Tree City USA designation for Newberry.”

More information on the program is available at arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.