The following city employees were recognized by City Council (from left to right): Gene Shealy, Brian Beck, Suzanne Elston, Collin Shealy, Niele Andrews, Alex Dowd, Violet Suber, Krystal Bates, Emily Seibert, Jimmy Cromer, Brad Rikard, Michael Kennedy.

Members of the Newberry Fire Department were recognized for heroic efforts during a partial collapse of a home earlier this month. Recognized: RJ Doran, Jake Longshore, Stuart Smith, Kenslie Blankenship and Darian Hair (not pictured).

NEWBERRY – Newberry City Council recognized 12 employees for various milestones last week in Memorial Park as part of their March council meeting.

“We appreciate the hard work of our employees at the City of Newberry and we’re glad to recognize them this afternoon,” said Mayor Foster Senn.

Krystal Bates was recognized for her five years of service with the city’s utilities department. Bates has been employed with the utilities department since 2018 and is currently the assistant to the utility director.

“Krystal is conscientious and detail oriented,” said City Manager Matt DeWitt, quoting Bate’s supervisor, Tim Baker. “She works tirelessly to meet the needs of our customers and keeps us in compliance with regulatory agencies and makes sure all of our employee training is up to date.”

From the finance department, Violet Suber was recognized for her five years of service. Suber began working for the city on March 12, 2018, and currently holds the position of customer service coordinator. Suber’s supervisor said she was one of two bilingual members of the finance department and was always ready to help translate for customers learning their second language.

“She is always ready to help a new customer service representative learn the job and help the front line on busy days,” DeWitt said of Suber.

Collin Shealy was recognized from the Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism department for his 10 years of service. Shealy began working for the city on December 10, 2012, and currently holds the position of director for the department.

“Collin has diligently worked to create a relationship with the local recreation departments and YMCA,” DeWitt said. “He has been an essential part of the expansion of PRT in new programs including the RecMobile, tennis complex, arts center, the new recreation complex and Gully Washer Splash Park. Collin was an instrumental and integral part of the teamwork initiative that has been instilled in PRT to create the dynamic and successful team they are.”

From the Newberry Police Department, Emily Seibert was recognized by council for her 10 years of service. Seibert began her career with the city on March 13, 2013, and currently holds the position of police lieutenant.

Quoting Chief Kevin Goodman, DeWitt said that Seibert remained one of the most trustworthy team members.

“She’s always very dependable in every situation and ready to do whatever it takes to get the work done,” he said.

Alex Dowd was recognized for his 15 years of service to the city’s utilities department. Dowd began working for the city on January 22, 2008, and currently holds the position of warehouse manager.

Baker said Dowd was always polite and courteous, and willing to help anyone and fill in where needed.

“He maintains inventory for the utility department and assists other departments with purchasing needs. He maintains one of the largest facilities in the city,” he said.

From the Newberry Fire Department, Brian Beck was recognized for 20 years of service. Beck began his career with the city on January 27, 2003, and currently holds the position of fire lieutenant.

“Brian can be trusted to make good decisions under pressure in crucial moments when lives are on the line,” DeWitt said, quoting his supervisor, Chief Gene Shealy.

Brad Rikard was recognized for his 20 years of service to the city’s utilities department. Rikard began his job with the city on November 11, 2002, and holds the position of water/sewer foreman.

Rikard’s supervisor, Baker, was quoted saying he had extensive knowledge of water distribution and wastewater collection systems, knowing the city’s entire mapping system without using GIS.

Also for 20 years of service, Gene Shealy was recognized for his milestone with the Newberry Fire Department. Shealy began his career with the city on March 31, 2003, and holds the position of fire chief.

Shealy was hired to work at the wastewater treatment plant in 2003, later transferring to the fire department in 2005.

“He continues to be an integral part of our leadership team and his partnership with our local emergency services helps to ensure that they work together to continue to keep the citizens safe,” DeWitt said.

Niele Andrews was recognized for her 25 years with the Newberry Police Department. Andrews was hired on December 15, 1997, and holds the position of victim’s advocate. Goodman said Andrews wore many hats such as the IT person for the department, overseeing the Lawtrak system, the body worn cameras and more.

“She’s a true team player,” he said.

Also from the police department, Michael Kennedy was recognized for 25 years. Kennedy was hired on December 8, 1997, and holds the position of police captain.

“Mike has been a true leader for this department,” DeWitt said, quoting his supervisor. “When short on officers, Kennedy has stepped in to cover shifts and also work his assigned shift without hesitation,” he said.

Retirees:

Two employees were recognized by council on their retirement from the city. Suzanne Elston retired from the Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism department after 15 years. Elston was the facility manager for the Newberry Firehouse Conference Center.

“Suzanne’s extraordinary passion as the facility manager and desire to see Newberry as a destination has helped shape the Newberry Firehouse Conference Center into its current venue,” DeWitt said. “Suzanne has always stressed that a renter should have a great experience, down to the smallest detail, starting from the moment of first contact.”

Jimmy Cromer was also recognized by council for his retirement. Cromer retired from the utilities department after 20 years.

“Jimmy is like a Swiss army knife and can do anything,” DeWitt said. “He was counted on by our staff as well as neighboring cities that often asked for help with projects. Anything Jimmy was asked to do would always be done in a neat and professional way.”

Special Recognitions:

Corporal Francisco Torres was given special recognition by council for his life-saving efforts earlier this year. DeWitt said on February 19, the police department responded to an incident where a victim had been injured. Torres used his tourniquet on the victim to stop or at least, slow the bleeding.

“This quick thinking and action by Torres at the very least prolonged the victim’s life, if not saved it,” DeWitt said.

Torres was awarded the “Life Saving” award by the Newberry Police Department in recognition of his heroic and quick-thinking actions.

Several members of the Newberry Fire Department were also recognized for heroic efforts during a partial collapse of a home earlier this month. A resident was trapped under some debris, but quickly freed by first arriving units with assistance from EMS.

Council recognized RJ Doran, Jake Longshore, Stuart Smith, Kenslie Blankenship and Darian Hare.

Members of public works were recognized by council as they received a special “thank you” from a resident to the department.

“I have had occasions when I have called to request a special pick up and I am always treated with respect and kindness,” the note read. “I called today, and the response was, as always, respectful and polite.”

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.