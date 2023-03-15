NEWBERRY — Everyone, gather your potatoes and strap on your kilts because it is that time of year again. St. Patrick may have driven the snakes out of Ireland, but he also drove a good time to Newberry. After a several-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and inclement weather, the Newberry Downtown Development Association is bringing back the annual Irish Fling festival in downtown Newberry.

On Friday, March 17, Main Street will be closed off starting at 4 p.m. for members of the public to enjoy all the St. Patrick’s Day festivities. NDDA President Jimmy Stephens expressed his anticipation for Friday’s events.

“The NDDA is extremely excited to be taking this event over and reviving it for Newberry. We are pulling it together on the fly, but having some great responses from our downtown business owners who are stepping up to make this a party to remember. We have five bands scheduled so far and we are working on a few more,” Stephens said.

Many of the downtown businesses and institutions that are hosting musicians are also participating as beverage locations for the event, including Steelhorse Smokehouse, Pour Richards, Matheson Studio, St. Martin Street Beer Parlor, The Gary Palmer Experience, Newberry Opera House (outdoor stage) and Bar Figaro.

The event area includes Main Street from Nance to Holman Streets, Boyce Street from Nance to Lindsay Streets, McKibben from Boyce to Main Streets, Caldwell from Boyce to Main Streets, College from Boyce to Main Street, Lindsay from Martin to Main Streets and from Lindsay to Graham Streets.

Follow the NDDA’s Facebook page for maps and updated information as it comes.

Irish Fling will go from 4 p.m. to an indeterminant time so come out for some libations, music and the return of a Newberry staple.