NEWBERRY – Newberry City Council held a special meeting at the future home of the Newberry Arts Center as well as to discussed updates to several city ordinances, last week.

Wayne Redfern, director of planning and development, led the discussion that began at the former Newberry Observer building (prior to that, it was a Winn Dixie), planned to be the home of the Newberry Arts Center, once completed.

The Newberry Arts Center, started as just a “baby idea,” Mayor Foster Senn said.

“Boy did it grow, and continues to grow,” he said. “It’s grown so much that it needs a new home.”

A few years ago, Senn said council asked City Manager Matt DeWitt and former Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Scott Sawyer to look into spots for the new arts center and that’s how the new location came to be. Over 15 different locations were evaluated before selecting the former Observer building.

Redfern showed council the buildings progress and explained that phase one, which included asbestos abatement and removal of the old printing equipment, had been completed. Phases 2-A and 2-B, he said, would be next and completed simultaneously.

Phase 2-A includes a roof replacement and a new electrical service panel to be installed. Redfern said the printing press formerly in the building required more power and in a different arrangement than the arts center would need.

Phase 2-B includes adding synthetic stucco on the back two sides of the building, exterior patios, aluminum awnings at both the front door and part of the exterior patio, the front façade/front door and windows and an exterior sign. It would also include an overall interior upfit.

Phase three of the project involves adding spaces that do not currently exist in the present location, Redfern said and include a 2,000 square foot meeting area to host the S.C. Clay Conference among other city functions, two flex studios, a youth studio and two studios that could be rented to local artists. This phase would also include some exterior art areas.

To move the project forward, Redfern said a design build approach would be used. Drawings of the space with defined materials and finishes would be given to at least three selected firms that would then provide the city with a proposal to include complete design drawings and a total renovation cost.

Redfern said phase two is hoped to be completed within 12 months and phase three in six months following that, if funding is available.

Collin Shealy, director of parks, recreation and tourism, said the new building would really allow their department to expand their offerings to the community. Currently, the arts center is housed in three spaces on Main Street – 1200, 1202 and 1206. This new space, even before all three phases were completed, Shealy said would allow them more programming at the new building as well as office spaces.

Marquerite Palmer, program manager for the arts center, said they currently host summer programming for students from within the Newberry County School District, but other districts as well. Where their programming is currently housed, Palmer said they could only accommodate one group at a time.

“If a family has children between the ages of 5-7 and 8-12 they have to drive back and forth,” she said. “With more space, we can have camp for all ages at the same time.”

Christina Henricks, board chairperson for CREATE Newberry, Inc., said their nonprofit was really excited about the progress that had already happened with the building and where it would go from here.

“We’re really appreciative of this partnership between this nonprofit and the city to work together,” she said.

CREATE Newberry, Inc. is a nonprofit that was formed at the end of 2020 to support the work of the arts center, especially with providing scholarships and other financial sustainability for its programs to support engagement and enrichment in the arts in the Newberry community as a whole.

“We just wanted to put a stake in the ground and call this the future home of the arts center together,” said Henricks.

During the tour, Shealy said that this new location for the arts center will be the gateway to the city. Echoing that statement, Councilperson Lemont Glasgow said that, when completed, the new Newberry Arts Center will be the envy of the art community in the region. He added that people involved in the arts will travel here for this new facility.

City Ordinances

Following their time at the arts center space, council reconvened at Newberry City Hall for a work session on potentially updating several city ordinances.

An ordinance to amend Chapter 8, Article II of the Code of Ordinances regarding lots or properties to be kept clean and free of rubbish, debris and other unhealthy or unsightly material or conditions was discussed by council.

The update, Redfern said, would be a little more descriptive in nature compared to the current ordinance. Council asked for more information at a future meeting on this amendment.

An ordinance to amend and revise the zoning ordinance of the City of Newberry’s code of ordinances concerning construction of a dwelling using structures commonly known as containers was also discussed by council. Redfern was asked to work with City Attorney Robert Lake to formalize the ordinance to be voted on by council at their next meeting in March.

Discussion of an ordinance to amend Chapter 3 of the city’s code of ordinances to provide for the appointment of an animal control officer was held by council. Currently, Lake said, the city’s ordinance remained similar. However, this would give the city manager the authority to appoint Redfern to act as an animal control officer as it pertains to the city’s animal ordinances. Redfern would coordinate with Newberry County Animal Control for the capture of offensive animals.

Councilperson Lemont Glasgow suggested a meeting with Newberry County to be sure that everyone had the same understanding when it came to the role of the city’s ordinance.

The ordinance authorizing the keeping of cows and horses on large properties within the city limits was tabled by council for the time being.

Lastly, council discussed possible amendments to the city’s zoning ordinance in reference to gunsmith, tobacco, vape and CBD stores. The amendments would further define what these establishments are and where they can be located within the city limits. Redfern was asked to work with City Attorney Robert Lake to formalize the ordinance to be voted on by council at their next meeting in March.

City Council’s next regular meeting is on Tuesday, March 14. City employee recognitions will be held at 4 p.m. in Memorial Park, with the rest of the meeting following at 7 p.m.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.