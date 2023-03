NEWBERRY — On December 9, 2022, Commander Eugene Wilson Jr. of American Legion Post 219 presented Han K. Ko, a Samsung representative, with a plaque in appreciation for what Samsung does for the veterans and the Boys State and Girls State programs of Newberry and surrounding counties.

Wilson thanked the City of Newberry, the mayor, the Newberry Police Department, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, local businesses and the Newberry County Veteran’s Affairs Office for their support.