NEWBERRY — Last night at approximately 9:40 p.m., the Newberry Police Department responded to a shooting incident in the 600/700 block of Wright Street.

Upon arrival, according to Chief Kevin Goodman, it was learned that several structures and cars had been damaged.

“We collected 38 shell casings of a variety of caliber to include .223, .45 and 9mm. Westview Behavioral was one of the buildings struck,” Goodman said in an email.

This is an ongoing investigation.