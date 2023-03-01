NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council approved providing matching funds for county fire departments through a 50/50 match with the Forestry Commission.

The funds being requested for the county fire departments were as follows: Friendly $4,122, Consolidated $5,000, Little Mountain $1,251, Bush River $2,116, St. Philips $9,697, Prosperity $4,798.

The total requested amount from Brandon Wicker, emergency services coordinator, was $26,984 (the county’s cost). The available funding source for this request is available through the one-time capital, which has a balance of $84,011.77.

“This was brought to the Public Safety Committee, we reviewed it and thought if we could get 50% money, that is always a wise thing to do,” said Chair Todd Johnson.

Council approved the request following a motion my Councilperson Mary Arrowood and a second by Councilperson Nick Shealy.

In other business, council approved a request from the Newberry Rescue Squad to use $50,000 originally allotted to pay for a Hurst tool to instead purchase seven ultrasound machines. These ultrasound machines will be placed in each ambulance in the rescue squad, according to Chris Johnson with the Newberry Rescue Squad.

The request was approved after Shealy made a motion and Councilperson Karl Sease gave a second.

