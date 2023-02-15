NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council voted earlier this month to approve the purchase of a mini excavator for Newberry County Public Works that was slightly different than was budgeted.

“When we were preparing our budget for this fiscal year 2022-23, my department made a request for a backhoe and a mini excavator. The mini excavator came in at $73,722.41 for Model 60G John Deere,” said Newberry County Public Works Director Mike Pisano. “The backhoe was cut from that request and the mini excavator was entered as a line item.”

However, since that request was made, the cost of the mini excavator increased to $80,403.86. Pisano asked Newberry County Council to move forward with the purchase of a smaller model, the 50G.

“This one is not quite as powerful and not quite as heavy, but the price is $73,627, which fits within budget,” Pisano said.

Councilperson Mary Arrowood asked if the new model would be sufficient for Newberry County Public Works, to which Pisano said yes.

The motion to approve the mini excavator for $73,627 was approved following a motion by Councilperson Nick Shealy and a second by Councilperson Johnny Mack Scurry.

Also approved during the meeting on Feb. 1 was Community Hall roof repairs by Mays Contracting.

According to Crystal Waldrop, purchasing director for Newberry County, Mays Contracting had the low bid in the amount of $17,500. The scope of work for the solicitation is to replace the existing shingles and underlayment with new ice and water membrane, with a 30-year warranty.

A separate price is to replace the damaged ducking was quoted at $2.45 per square foot, if needed.

The bid was accepted after Shealy made a motion and Arrowood gave a second.

In other business, council approved a proclamation to honor the service of House Representative Walter J. McLeod (retired). Councilperson Todd Johnson said the proclamation will be read during event honoring McLeod on Feb. 19 at the Old Newberry Hotel.

The proclamation was approved after Councilperson Les Hipp made a motion and Reeder gave a second.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.