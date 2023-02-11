NEWBERRY — The Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District and Keep Newberry County Beautiful are now accepting applicants for their the 2023 scholarships programs.

Newberry Soil & Water Conservation District gives two $1,000 scholarships to students from or attending a secondary school in Newberry County pursuing a degree related to agriculture, wildlife biology, forestry, agricultural education, environmental natural resources field or any related field and who have achieved positive academic records.

Keep Newberry County Beautiful gives two $1,000 scholarships (an increase from $500 last year) to graduating seniors or current college students from or attending secondary school in Newberry County. To be considered, applicants will answer an essay question and provide transcripts.

For applications, visit www.newberryswcd.com or www.keepnewberrybeautiful.com.

For questions or more information, contact District Coordinator/Executive Director Crista Lukoski at USDA Service Center at 719 Kendall Road, Newberry, (803) 597-3160 or email:newberrysoilandwater@gmail.com.