NEWBERRY — During Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Newberry College athletes and other volunteers worked as a day on, not a day off, to help clean up and clear Gallman Place (the old Gallman school) as a day of service.

Newberry College baseball and softball players, as well as a few community volunteers, worked together to move furniture, remove trash and help with other various needs at Gallman Place.

“Thank you to all the community members and entire Newberry College baseball and softball teams for participating in the Gallman Place clean up. This initiative will allow us to move forward and grow and begin our renovations. Special thank you to the Tripletts and their assistant coaches for encouraging civic engagement within their players,” said Carlton Kinard, City of Newberry council member.

Athletic Director Sean Johnson said he was grateful they have coaches and student athletes that know what it means to be a part of the community.

“I think it is important that our student athletes understand what the day means and who Martin Luther King Jr. was, as his legacy continues, and what we can do to be a part of that. It is important for all of us to get out of our comfort zone and learn to be better. This was a great opportunity to do that, not only involved on Monday, but all weekend. It was a day on, not a day off,” Johnson said.

