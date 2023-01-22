NEWBERRY – Newberry City Council discussed possible revisions to the city’s zoning ordinance and chapter eight of the Code of Ordinances during last Tuesday’s council meeting.

Planning and Development Director Wayne Redfern told council that over the past year there had been a number of instances that came up that are not currently addressed in the city’s present ordinances and regulations.

To enhance the city’s ability to address these, Redfern brought nine options of ordinance considerations to council, including:

1. Fencing to include language regarding that in the front yard of a residence.

2. Language addressing yards where bushes and trees are badly overgrown, especially at corners where driving sight lines are blocked.

3. Updating the current 4/12 roof slope as a requirement of mobile homes to 3/12 as that is the present maximum slope that a manufactured home has due to transportation concerns.

4. Parked boats or commercial trailers on the street for extended periods of time. Current ordinance only addresses vehicles.

5. Language regarding the minimum size of homes located in R-6 high density residential, R-8 medium density residential and R-10 low density residential.

6. Adding language of container homes to the list with manufacturer housing.

7. Adding language allowing horses and cows on properties 10 acres or larger, with the restriction they be confined to areas no closer than 200 feet from a residence or building.

8. Revising zoning district regulations in Section 5 to add the category of firearm repair facilities/gunsmiths in commercial type areas and whether or not to exclude in residential areas.

9. Revising sections 3.2 and 3.4 that refer to an “Animal Control Officer” to include Code Enforcement Officer as well.

Council asked Redfern and city staff to pull together more information on item numbers two, three, six, seven and nine prior to making any possible revision suggestions. Councilperson Lemont Glasgow suggested a possible work session on the material may be necessary.

Under old business, council approved second and final reading of an ordinance to authorize the sale of property located on both sides of Dixie Drive for $665,000 and to authorize the city manager to execute contract on purchase and sale.

A developer plans to design a housing development on the property, Mayor Foster Senn said they planned to be of similar size and layout to the homes in Newberry Landing, with 47 duplex dwellings and 109 single family dwellings. Motion was made by Councilperson Jackie Holmes and seconded by Councilperson David Dubose. A public hearing was held prior to second reading with no one speaking in favor or opposition of the ordinance.

Under new business, Reverend Darlene Kelly of O’Neal Street Church and Stephanie Thanabousasy of Newberry Helping Newberry spoke with council on the success of the warming station from the December cold front.

Thanabousasy said she was proud of the community for showing up with so much support, with those coming hourly and daily to bring supplies to the cause.

“Twelve members of the community were met with compassion and love,” she said.

Kelly thanked all that came together for them, calling it an astounding experience.

Together with council, they spoke on the idea of gathering with representatives from both the city and county to see how they might partner together for long-term change in the community.

Also under new business, first reading was passed of an ordinance to provide for amendments to the revenue and expenditure appropriations in the current year’s budget.

City Manager Matt DeWitt said there were a few things that had come up since the start of the fiscal year, and projects that were not yet completed until the end of the last fiscal year, and some of these that needed adjustment in the current year’s budget.

Council discussed the following potential adjustments: police cars, in-car cameras for the police department, juvenile detention care increases, finishing touches on Israel Brooks Park renovations, dilapidated building demolishment in Kendall Park, city surveillance cameras, annexation study proposal, Korean America Day celebration, automotive expenses, finishings at the Newberry Recreation Complex, completing items for Wells Japanese Garden, replacement of victim’s advocate vehicle, the drive-through at City Hall and Retail Strategies increases.

Senn asked that first reading be passed without the adjustment for an annexation study proposal. Motion was made by Glasgow and seconded by Holmes.

DeWitt told council with first and second reading passing of the sale of land surrounding the Newberry Recreation Complex, his other recommendation would be that upgrades to the Newberry Arts Center be pursued using these funds to cover the upgrades.

“Using the sale of one recreational asset to support the development of another makes the most sense in this case,” he said.

Following a discussion in executive session, council returned to open session voting on four appointments to the Accommodation Tax Advisory Commission. Debra Blizzard, Neville Glover, Paul Ringer and Joy Sheppard were asked to serve. Motion was made by Councilperson Edwin Wicker and seconded by Councilperson David Force.

With a motion by Wicker and second by Councilperson Carlton Kinard, Robert Clark was also asked to serve on the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.