NEWBERRY COUNTY – The South Carolina House of Representatives recognized West Carolina Rural Telephone Cooperative (WCTEL) during the cooperative’s December board meeting for its longstanding history of connecting rural western South Carolina, first by telephone, and now with high-speed fiber internet.

South Carolina House Member John McCravy III and Senator Billy Garrett presented the resolution, congratulating WCTEL on the occasion of the cooperative’s 70th anniversary and “to wish the outstanding employees and administration many more years of service to the citizens of their community.”

“WCTEL stands on the shoulders of our founding members, those who recognized a need in our communities and knew our residents deserved the same services as those available in urban areas,” said Jeff Wilson, WCTEL CEO. “They organized, made personal investments and went to work for each other. Today, those same values have carried us into the next generation of connectivity: fiber internet. We couldn’t be more pleased to serve our communities with fiber internet service that rivals some of the fastest service in the country.”

WCTEL was also recognized by Broadband Now as the Top Fastest Internet Provider in South Carolina in the Small Provider Category, along with the Top Fastest Provider in Georgia and is among the Top Five Fastest Internet Providers Nationwide for the same category.