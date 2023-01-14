Chair, vice-chair elected

Travis Reeder, while surrounded by family, is sworn in by Judge Eugene Griffith Jr. to Newberry County Council.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council held their first meeting of the year on Wednesday, Jan. 4. During that meeting, the newly elected and re-elected council members were sworn in and the chair and vice-chair for 2023 were elected.

Judge Eugene Griffith Jr. administered the oath to Karl Sease, the newly elected council member for District 3, Johnny Mack Scurry, reelected to serve District 6, and Travis Reeder, reelected council member for District 7.

Toward the end of the meeting, each of the council members made comments on being sworn in.

“Glad to be here working with everyone, I’m looking forward to it,” Sease said.

Scurry told council, “new year, new ideas” and Reeder simply said, “thank you.”

In other business, Newberry County Council held their elections for a chair and vice-chair for the new year. Joanie Winters, interim county attorney, took over the meeting, via Zoom, to hold the elections.

She first opened the floor to nominations for the chair. Councilperson Nick Shealy nominated Councilperson Les Hipp and Councilperson Mary Arrowood nominated Councilperson Todd Johnson.

“I nominated Todd Johnson to continue since he’s just had his first year and has a lot of things to continue to do,” she said.

After Scurry voted to close the nominations, Winters called for a vote by each member of council. Scurry and Reeder both voted for Johnson, and when Winters called on Hipp, he chose to decline his nomination.

“I believe, based on what I hear, that we are going to have Mr. Johnson continue and he has done an excellent job in the past year. Since I see that he has a majority at this point, and I appreciate the nomination by Mr. Shealy, but I’d like to see us unanimously support Todd Johnson,” Hipp said.

With that, Hipp declined his nomination. Winters asked council for a hand vote and council voted unanimously for Johnson to serve as the 2023 chair.

“Thank you for your trust in me. I hope we will continue to have the spirit of unity we’ve experienced in the past year and we will continue to do great things for Newberry County. I am humbled and I don’t take lightly the trust you put in me as chairman,” Johnson said.

Winters then opened the floor for nominations for vice-chair. Arrowood nominated Hipp and, with no other nominations, Scurry motioned to close nominations. Winters then called for a vote and Hipp was unanimously elected vice-chair.

“Thank you everyone for their support for me as vice-chair and your confidence in me. I will do everything I can to make sure that confidence is well placed, thank you,” he said.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.