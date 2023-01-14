NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Water and Sewer Authority was recently impacted by the cold weather with widespread plumbing issues throughout Newberry County, according to Manager Brent Richardson.

“Many customers reported a loss of pressure from frozen pipes and others reported pipes that froze and burst,” he said.

The majority of these issues, he said, were caused by exposed piping. Which is an important reminder to everyone during extreme cold weather, make sure all exposed pipes are properly protected.

“NCWSA crews were dispatched 24/7 to assist customers in turning their water off. NCWSA’s distribution system includes approximately 350 miles of water mains. Based upon call volume and operator location, it could take hours for a distribution operator to arrive at a residence to assist with turning water off. Therefore, it is extremely important that customers know how to turn their water off in an emergency. NCWSA installs a customer courtesy valve on the customer side of each water meter box. Customers should use the customer courtesy valve to turn water off in an emergency,” said Richardson.

So, what does Richardson recommend for future cold weather? He gave the following tips:

• Locate the customer courtesy valve and be prepared to turn water off in an emergency.

• Insulate all exposed piping, tankless water heaters and all outside spigots.

• Residents with individual wells should insulate the well house and install a heat lamp inside.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.