NEWBERRY — The Newberry Opera House Board of Directors recently announced the promotion of Anne Pinckney Smith to executive director, effective immediately. Smith joined the Opera House in March of 2019 as the development director and has been serving as the acting executive director since April of 2022. Smith will lead all financial and operational functions of the Newberry Opera House.

“I am thrilled to be leading the charge going forward and extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve in this capacity,” said Smith. “Our priority every day will be to steward a vital, inclusive and financially secure organization that will thrive for the next generation.”

“I am excited that Anne can continue to grow with the Opera House,” said Jack Shields, chairperson of the Newberry Opera House Board. “Next season will be our 25th year of continuous operations and Anne already has some wonderful celebratory ideas. Anne embraces the organizations inclusive mission. She will do a great job in the years to come.”

Anne holds a BSBA from the College of Charleston.

Through the years, the Newberry Opera House has played host to thousands of performances, from Grammy winners to internationally renowned performers, to regional and local acts. The 150-plus events a year range from classical to rock and include all genres of bluegrass, folk, jazz, dance, country, and theatrical productions. With their strong partnership with the School District of Newberry County, the Newberry Opera House provides free productions to at least eight shows annually to the students and provides several free concerts a year for the general community as well.