NEWBERRY COUNTY — The continued partnership between County of Newberry Parks and Recreation, Town of Prosperity, City of Newberry Parks, Recreation, and Tourism and Newberry County Family YMCA to offer a youth baseball and softball program is entering its second season.

The partners of the program stated that, “the goal is to provide the Newberry County community with an affordable opportunity for youth to participate in baseball or softball regardless of their beginning skill level, with a gradual path to becoming more competitive.”

The program emphasizes participation for every player while having fun, improving their skills, and learning sportsmanship, they said.

Through the partnership, a Baseball/Softball Advisory Committee was also formed. The advisory committee is a collection of individuals who bring knowledge and skills that strengthen the recreation and administrative staffs’ insight and skills to guide the baseball and softball programs. The members for the 2023 calendar year are Olivia Battle (Newberry), Eric Gallman (Prosperity), Joey Long (Prosperity), Tony Shell (Little Mountain), Kerry Suber (Newberry) and Elizabeth Turner (Prosperity), along with staff representation (Newberry, Pomaria, and Prosperity).

“The 2023 advisory committee looks to build off the momentum of last year’s committee,” said Olivia Battle.

Collin Shealy, director of City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism, and Karen Livingston, administrator for the Town of Prosperity, added: “Like last year, baseball and softball practices and games will continue to be held at the fields in Prosperity as well as the fields at the Newberry Recreation Complex.”

This partnership offers baseball and softball programs for ages three to 17. The older age divisions will continue to play under either the Dixie Youth Baseball (DYB) or Dixie Softball Inc. (DSI) franchise.

Registration is open now for ages three to 13, and more information about the programs and registration can be found on the website: www.NewberryCountyBaseballSoftball.com.