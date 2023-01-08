The number two story of 2022: Investigation in death of four teens.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — With 2022 all but a memory, it is time for an annual tradition at The Newberry Observer of looking back at the top 10 news stories of the year. This list focuses on news from the last year, the top 10 sports stories have their own list.

Here are the top news stories of 2022:

1. Spartan Race makes impact in Newberry

On Aug. 3, 2022, The Newberry Observer reported that Spartan, the world’s leading endurance sports and extreme wellness brand, came to Newberry this with the Spirit 5K and Super 10K at the Johnson Farm and Lynch’s Woods.

Blackwell Johnson, of Johnson Farm, said the conversation to have the Spartan Race here in Newberry started with a call from City Manager Matt DeWitt asking if he’d be interested, which was followed by a call from Scott Sawyer, the now retired director of the City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism department.

“We said sure, love to talk to them. The next day, I talked to a Spartan representative. We talked through everything; he flew in the following Thursday and toured the farm to see if it was a good fit for Spartan. It was between us and two other venues and they ended up choosing us, which was awesome,” Johnson said.

Rachel Hester, race project manager, said during the weekend they had 5,500 adult racers and 800 children for the youth course and the response was super positive.

2. Investigation in death of four teens

In tragic news, on May 25, 2022, The Observer reported on the death of four teenagers in the City of Newberry that occurred on May 22, 2022.

“It has been a tragic 24 hours in Newberry, to have four young people, all children of God, whose lives were not supposed to end so soon. We are greatly saddened and extend our sympathies to the families,” said Mayor Foster Senn. “While we don’t know the details of the situation, gun violence must stop. Young people with guns is a national problem, a state problem and a problem here in Newberry. The great majority of our young people in Newberry are doing the right things, but for those turning to guns, there can be tragic and senseless endings.”

Law enforcement was notified by neighbors of gunshots in the 700 block of Wise Street (located in the City of Newberry). Police arrived on scene to find a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by Newberry County EMS to Newberry County Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Later, at the 2400 block of Eleanor Street (located in the City of Newberry) law enforcement was once again notified by neighbors of gunshots. Goodman said three males ranging from 15 to 19 were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified the victim at the Wise Street crime scene as 16-year-old Mykain Davis. At the Eleanor Street crime scene, Jahquindon Toland, 18, Jhisere Robinson, 15, and Sonterrious Davis, 19.

On Oct. 5, 2022, there was an update in the case when The Newberry Police Department and Eighth Judicial Solicitor’s Office announced that three individuals were charged in the May 22 homicide of 16-year-old Mykian Davis.

Davonta Shyquone Holley, 22, Damani Ahkiel Davenport, 17, and Xavier Dantrell Palmer, 17, were charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

3. Inglese resigns as county administrator

As reported on Nov. 23, 2022, Newberry County Administrator Christopher Inglese resigned effective immediately to attend to some personal matters during the Nov. 16, 2022, Newberry County Council meeting.

“I would just like to say thank you to Newberry County Council. For personal reasons discussed in executive session, I will need to resign to attend to some personal things,” Inglese said during the meeting. “It’s been an extraordinary honor serving Newberry County, meeting council and staff and community. I appreciate council’s willingness to let me resign immediately so I can attend to those things.”

Council Chair Todd Johnson said that council accepted the resignation and, in a press release sent out, named Deputy Administrator Karen Brehmer acting interim administrator. Newberry County Council immediately began searching for an interim county administrator while simultaneously beginning the search for a new county administrator, according to Johnson.

4. Joe White wins S.C. House of Representatives, District 40 election

As reported throughout the election cycle of 2022, Joe White became the new representative for District 40. During the summer, he defeated incumbent Rick Martin and Tammy Johns during the Republican Primary and runoff. He was then officially elected in November for the seat, running unopposed.

When he was sworn in following the election, he said, “You won’t have anyone working any harder to try and make things change in a positive way than Joe White.”

5. Whitmire’s Piggly Wiggly closes

On Feb. 9, 2022, The Newberry Observer reported that the owners of the Piggly Wiggly in Whitmire announced the store’s closing.

An email to The Newberry Observer from C&S Wholesale Grocers, Piggly Wiggly’s grocery distributor, stated: “Due to the landlord selling the property where the store is located, the Piggly Wiggly in Whitmire will be closing. The store employees were notified by the owner and he is working to support them through this transition.”

With the closing of “The Pig” residents of Whitmire have about a 20-minute drive to Newberry, Clinton or Union to the nearest full-service grocery store.

About a month later, Twin Rivers Capital announced they secured a long-term lease with a Fortune 200 company, Dollar Tree, in the Town of Whitmire, according to James Brock, development manager with Twin Rivers Capital, LLC.

The Whitmire location combined both Family Dollar and Dollar Tree items under one roof. This format is known as a ‘combo’ store.

6. Changing of the guard at the Newberry Opera House

On March 30, 2022, The Observer reported that Newberry Opera House Executive Director Molly Fortune announced that she was retiring from the performing arts industry after 23 years. Leaving the opera house — but not her community — Fortune accepted a position under the Office of the Governor of South Carolina and vacated her position at the Newberry Opera House effective April 2022.

Fortune joined the Newberry Opera House in 2015.

“Over the past seven years Molly has steered the Newberry Opera House through a pandemic, a 25k person lunar Eclipsefest party, a Smithsonian tour through rural America, and a few missions to Mars; all while bringing world-class entertainment to the Newberry stage. The Board of Directors is very sorry to see Molly go, but we are happy that she had a job offer she could not refuse. Fortune will remain in Newberry and will continue to be part of the opera house family. We hate to see her go, but she leaves the Newberry Opera House in one of the strongest positions that it has ever been,” Chairperson Jack Shields said.

7. Livingston recognized at last meeting

On Dec. 14, 2022, The Newberry Observer covered Councilperson Henry “Buddy” Livingston’s last meeting. Livingston was elected to Newberry County Council for District 3 in January, 1995 and served the county until 2003. Livingston was elected again in January, 2006 and has served District 3 and Newberry County until December 31, 2022. He served as Newberry County Council chairman for 13 years.

Toward the end of the meeting, Livingston spoke of his time on council, including highlighting individuals who have helped support Newberry County.

“First of all, I’d like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to serve this county for many years when Mr. Dave retired. I told my dad I wanted to serve my county, I never served my country,” he said.

In January, Karl Sease will serve as councilperson for District 3 after winning the election in November.

8. Minick retires as City of Newberry fire chief/Shealy sworn in as fire chief

As reported on June 8, 2022, after over 30 years with the City of Newberry, Keith Minick has retired as the fire chief of the Newberry Fire Department. Minick said he will miss his “other family” greatly, as this is all he has ever known.

Minick said he was ecstatic to be able to leave the fire department in good hands with the staff there.

“It’s been great to watch all the people in the department grow and move through the ranks. We have good people there – a lot of talent, a lot of people vested in their community and willing to serve,” he said. “I think that speaks volumes for those that are there.”

On June 29, 2022, it was reported that the City of Newberry officially had a new fire chief after Gene Shealy was sworn in during a special called City of Newberry meeting on June 23, 2022.

“I stand before you today humbled and honored to be your fire chief. First, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, through whom all things are possible. I want to thank my mom and dad, sister, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews for their support through my career,” he said. “A special thank you to my beautiful wife, Jessica, who is my rock — I could not take on this world without you. I want to thank my most beautiful little girl, Aly, who reminds me daily what this world truly should be about. That is love and happiness and she displays both every day.”

9. Newberry College conducts three groundbreakings

Throughout 2022, Newberry College had not one, not two, but three groundbreakings on campus.

The first was that of the 11,000-square-foot Nursing and Health Science Center, to be located on the corner of College and Evans Streets. President of Newberry College, Maurice Scherrens, Ph.D., spoke on the historic nature of the groundbreaking; this was the first new academic building on campus in over three decades.

Next up, Newberry College celebrated Phase II of their athletic stadium.

The new construction will reconfigure the visitors’ side of the stadium. In addition to general improvements, the space will house an 18,000 sq. ft. field house as well as locker rooms for football, lacrosse and field hockey. New coaches’ office space, classrooms and reception spaces overlooking the field will also be built, and; of course, new spectator seating.

Last but not least, the college celebrated the soon-to-be ninth residence hall on the historic campus. The site formerly housed the college’s tennis courts, at the corner of Wolves Way and Luther Street. The plot has been used as parking since the opening of the Oakland Tennis Center.

“It is my honor to share another historic occasion with you this afternoon. Today we break ground on the third of three major construction projects that will transform every aspect of Newberry College’s campus,” Scherrens said.

The new residence hall will house 104 students and is planned to open for the fall semester of 2023.

10. Ice storm hits Newberry

On Jan. 19, 2022, Newberry County had harsh winter weather on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, when an ice storm hit the county, and many even saw snow on the day. During the storm, thousands of households lost power at some point throughout the county.

The causes of the outages included broken polls, fallen trees and trees falling on power lines. That Monday, high winds added to the outages across the county and limbs falling on lines when they were being trimmed.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.