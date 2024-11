NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry Fire Department was dispatched to a chimney fire on Poplar Street, on Dec. 27. Upon arrival, smoke was coming from the top of the pitched roof line. Crews gained access through the roof extinguishing the fire.

According to Chief Gene Shealy, the fire was contained to the attic area.

“The fire was caused by the fireplace being used without proper ventilation,” Shealy said.