NEWBERRY — Marcy Loucks, of McKinley, Cooper and Associates, presented Newberry City Council with an overview of the fiscal year 2021-22 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, last week.

Loucks said the city’s financial statements were fairly stated as of June 30, 2022, and continued to reflect GASB Accounting Standards. She said the firm would be issuing a clean, unmodified opinion, which is the best opinion the city can receive.

Loucks summarized the various funds for council, saying that the city had a positive net position, which wasn’t something she saw frequently. Approximately 85% of city funds are tied up in capital assets, she said, with three percent in restrictions and 12%, unrestricted.

“That’s a good number,” she said.

Under new business, council approved first reading of an ordinance to approve revised by-laws of the Newberry Opera House Foundation.

Mayor Foster Senn said that while in the past the Opera House’s executive director reported to both the foundation board and the City of Newberry, that they changed their by-laws to take back that position.

If the ordinance is approved, the Newberry Opera House executive director would report to the Newberry Opera House Foundation Board only and would no longer receive city benefits. Motion to approve first reading was made by Councilperson Jackie Holmes and seconded by Councilperson Lemont Glasgow.

Council also approved first reading of an ordinance to authorize the sale of property located on both sides of Dixie Drive for $665,000 and to authorize the city manager to execute contract on purchase and sale.

City Manager Matt DeWitt said a developer was designing what they’d call “South Berry” housing development.

Senn said that with the demand for new housing in Newberry and the success of the Newberry Landing development, there were developers interested in building other homes in the area. When the land was purchased surrounding the recreation complex in 2016, he said this was something that had been discussed as a possibility.

DeWitt said a developer contacted the city and looked into this particular property.

“It’s the desire of council to attract another grocery store,” he said. “We’ve been told in order to do that, we need more rooftops, so to speak, so we’re doing that.”

The developer plans to build a turn lane into the neighborhood on the 34-bypass so as not to inhibit traffic flow, DeWitt said.

The houses are planned to be of similar size and layout to those in Newberry Landing, with 47 duplex dwellings with interior square footage of no less than 1,200 square feet per side (2,400 square feet total footprint) per dwelling and 109 single family dwellings with an interior square footage of not less than 1,800 square feet per dwelling.

Motion to approve first reading was made by Councilperson Edwin Wicker and seconded by Councilperson Carlton Kinard.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.