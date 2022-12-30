NEWBERRY — Newberry County Farm Bureau and local Farm Bureau Insurance agents are bringing a little more joy to this holiday season by helping those in the community facing financial or medical hardships.

The local office donated $1,000 to John and Kay Roche. They lost many of their belongings after a vehicle crashed into their home and caused their house to catch on fire.

“This family is a pillar in the community and is always helping others, so we wanted to return the favor,” said Jack Owens, agency manager of Farm Bureau Insurance in Newberry.

The donation is part of a company-sponsored holiday community outreach program called Farm Bureau Cares. Through Farm Bureau Cares, county Farm Bureau offices across South Carolina provide a monetary donation during December to help a family or charity of their choice. Each local donation made by the County Farm Bureau and local agents is matched by Farm Bureau Insurance.

Farm Bureau Cares donated more than $46,000 statewide to assist charities and countless individuals this holiday season.