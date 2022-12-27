Home News Shannon, Gray sworn in NewsTop Stories Shannon, Gray sworn in December 27, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Constance Shannon (Area VII) was sworn in as a Newberry County School Board member, after being elected in November. Courtesy of the Newberry County School District Hugh Gray (Area V) was sworn in as a Newberry County School Board member, after being elected in November. Courtesy of the Newberry County School District ❮ ❯ Hugh Gray (Area V) was sworn in as a Newberry County School Board member, after being elected in November. Constance Shannon (Area VII) was sworn in as a Newberry County School Board member, after being elected in November. View Comments Newberry overcast clouds enter location 66.3 ° F 66.5 ° 64.7 ° 99 % 0.6mph 88 % Wed 78 ° Thu 69 ° Fri 68 ° Sat 70 ° Sun 67 °