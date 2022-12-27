Constance Shannon (Area VII) was sworn in as a Newberry County School Board member, after being elected in November. Courtesy of the Newberry County School District

<p>Hugh Gray (Area V) was sworn in as a Newberry County School Board member, after being elected in November.</p> <p>Courtesy of the Newberry County School District</p>

