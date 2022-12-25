NEWBERRY — The Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District and Keep Newberry County Beautiful are bringing back the Grinding of the Greens event, giving residents a way to recycle their Christmas trees.

Both agencies have been holding the Grinding of the Greens since 2015 and it is open to everyone.

“At this event, we collect used live Christmas trees (without decorations) and grind the trees to mulch, avoiding landfills and utilizing the trees another way. We start collecting the day after Christmas through early morning January 14,” said Crista Lukoski, executive director of Keep Newberry County Beautiful.

This year, Lukoski said they are partnering with a few agencies to assist with the event. The Newberry Electric Cooperative, which has been a partner since the beginning, will provide the wood chipper and a small dozer to load truck beds with mulch. They will also provide volunteers on Jan. 15 to help with the mulching.

“This year, Cromley’s Ford has provided a great space at 610 Wilson Road, Newberry. Last year, we were at the old Newberry Observer location. While many residents from the city participated last year (thank you), we aim to collect more trees from residents throughout Newberry County,” Lukoski said. “The space is so convenient as it is an easy drive in and out.”

The mulch will be available starting at approximately 10 a.m. at 610 Wilson Road. Lukoski said the NEC will start grinding the trees at about 8 a.m.

“Depending on the quantity of trees, we will start loading vehicles as soon as possible. This mulch is free to the public,” she said.

For those wondering about the quality of the mulch, Lukoski said the mulch made from Christmas trees is extremely easy to spread and lighter to spread around than bark mulch or wood chips.

“It is ecologically sound as there is no need to cut the trees to create or harvest pine needle mulch,” she said. “As the pine needle mulch decomposes, it keeps providing the soil with calcium, phosphorus and nitrogen.”

Lukoski added that the mulch also makes great filler for dog beds and smells great.

Last year, Lukoski said they had approximately 70 trees — which filled about five truck beds full of mulch.

“We gave it all away. The NEC brings a small loader to fill your truck bed. If you want a smaller amount, we can accommodate. Plus, we have coffee and snacks while you wait,” she said.

You can drop off your undercoated, live Christmas trees starting Dec. 26 at 610 Wilson Road, Newberry, at a roped off location. If you are interested in the mulch, it will be given out on a first come, first served basis on Jan. 14 at the same location.

