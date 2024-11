NEWBERRY — O’Neal Street UMC, 501 O’Neal St, Newberry, will officially be running a warming shelter from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, then reassessing further.

Free hot meals will be served and take out available. The GAAP Food Pantry is open Saturdays 10 a.m. to noon. Free lunch Saturday. Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. followed by a free pork roast dinner. Free Christmas dinner will be served at 1 p.m.