POMARIA — After 37 years on the Pomaria Town Council, Richard Ringer has officially participated in his final council meeting on Monday, Dec. 5, after deciding to retire.

Ringer’s first term began on Jan. 1, 1986, and his term will officially end on Dec. 31, 2022.

During his tenure on council, Ringer has been involved in a multitude of projects that helped to improve Pomaria, according to Mayor Darryl Hentz. These improvements included upgrading and maintaining roads, town lighting, and several other projects that aided in improving the safety of the Pomaria community.

Ringer was also actively involved in all of the Capital Project Sales Tax projects, which Hentz said brought major improvements to Pomaria. These projects included the roadside park improvements, community walking track, baseball field and town hall/community center upgrades.

“It has been a pleasure working with Richard these last 29 years. Richard’s knowledge and experience has been a valuable asset to our town,” Hentz said.

