NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified 68-year-old Robert Butler from Cross Hill as the deceased in a head-on collision that occurred Friday, December 9.

According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 8:40 p.m. on S.C 39, near Brannon Road.

Butler was the driver of a 2018 Ford pickup heading northbound on S.C 39 when he crossed the line, striking a 2018 Freightliner head-on. The driver of the tractor trailer was injured and taken to Newberry County Memorial Hospital, along with Butler.

Butler died at the hospital, according to Ridgeway.

S.C. Highway Patrol and the Newberry County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the collision.

