NEWBERRY — In the early morning hours of December 13, investigators with Newberry Police Department, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED Fugitive Apprehension Team received information Koppala Caldwell, who was wanted for attempted murder and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature, was located at a residence on Langford Street in the City of Newberry.

Investigators, along with SLED, responded to the residence and Caldwell was taken into custody without incident, per a press release from the City of Newberry Police Department.

While executing the arrest warrant, investigators were able to obtain a search warrant, the release stated. During the search, they located 51 grams of crack cocaine, 21 grams of powder cocaine, a gallon bag of ecstasy pills, two firearms and a quantity of marijuana along with drug paraphernalia.

Caldwell was subsequently arrested and charged with trafficking crack cocaine, tracking cocaine, trafficking ecstasy, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.

“Law enforcement continues to strive to make Newberry a safer place for everyone and bring those to justice that threatens that safety,” said Police Chief Kevin Goodman.

“This type of crime needs to be pursued and the people involved need to face justice,” said Sheriff Lee Foster.

Following the incident, Caldwell was transported to Newberry County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.