Members of the Wells family celebrate the parks renovations. From left to right: Mary Wells Trotter, Nanci Wells, Linda Mencken Murphy, Marsha Wells and Carole Mencken Dudley.

Parks Recreation and Tourism Director thanked these individuals for their hand in the renovation’s success. From left to right Oswaldo Tapia, Josh Eachues, Laura Dukes, Scott Sawyer and Danny Smith.

NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry, along with the community, and members of the Wells family, celebrated the recent upgrades to Wells Japanese Garden on Friday, December 2.

“Among the things we celebrate today are the Wells family, the cultural significance of the park, the great effort that went into this renovation and the beauty of the park,” Mayor Foster Senn said.

Fulmer Wells designed the park, Senn said, receiving the inspiration after studying in California and creating it in honor of his grandmother, Cornelia Schumpert Wells.

“It has been a great asset and a point of pride for Newberry since Mr. Fulmer Wells created this in 1930,” he said.

Wells Japanese Garden models appreciation for other cultures, Senn said, and is a reminder of the great friendship between Japan and the United States.

Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Collin Shealy said the ceremony was another way to celebrate the community’s commitment to the Japanese garden.

Since the groundbreaking for the park’s renovations held in 2020, Shealy said there had been many that were instrumental in the process of what was before them today.

Shealy thanked Newberry City Council for their support, the city’s commitment to ensuring a sustainable garden and city departments such as public works and utilities for their efforts throughout the renovation process.

Specifically, Shealy gave credit to the parks and facilities division of PRT for their tremendous amounts of time, he said, in continuing to maintain the park to what is seen today.

To Scott Sawyer, former PRT director, and architect Laura Dukes for their work on the project, Shealy said he was also grateful.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and support as any renovation can be a little bit tough,” Shealy said.

In 1930, Fulmer Wells carved out a pond on the grounds and over the years various groups and individuals have assisted with the garden’s maintenance. While renovations have taken place, Shealy said, those were smaller up until its most recent larger renovation.

Over 50 tons of boulders, Shealy said, were imported from Northern Alabama and Tennessee to create the visual elements that are represented in many Japanese gardens.

“However, some of the most important rocks are the ones that you may not see,” Shealy said.

The renovation process began by removing the park’s ponds and rebuilding them completely, he said to incorporate many sustainable techniques. Before the renovation, there was no filtration system in the park’s ponds.

The park’s new system was overlayed with a liner and topped with a protective shotcrete layer, keeping the water healthy and manageable.

While the boulders are artfully arranged, representative of the Japanese garden designs, the vegetation in the park, Shealy said, offers seasonal interest and is adapted to the region’s climate, carefully placed to imitate nature.

Still to come as part of the park’s renovations are an entrance gateway, leading visitors into the garden’s pathways and a historical plaque, donated by members of the Wells family.

“Following the completion of the renovation, we’ve received wonderful volunteer support,” Shealy said,” and we have even seen three wedding ceremonies in the short few months take place here in the garden.”

Mary Wells Trotter, great-granddaughter of Henry Wells Sr., said their family was thrilled with the renovations made to the park.

“We’re very grateful to the city and everyone who has had a hand in restoring the garden,” she said.

Trotter said their family had many memories in the garden, from picture-taking, picking lily pads, walking in the water and a family proposal.

“We’ve got a lot of funny memories and a lot of happy memories, and I feel like if Uncle Fulmer and my great-grandfather were here today, they would have great big smiles on their faces,” Trotter said.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.