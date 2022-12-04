NEWBERRY COUNTY — Joe White, Republican, was administered the oath of office, during a special term of court by Circuit Court Judge Eugene Griffith Jr., as the new S.C. District 40 representative.

White was officially elected as the representative during the Nov. 8 election. Following the oath, White addressed the crowded courtroom at the Newberry County Court House.

“This is the second time I’ve been sworn in to uphold the Constitution, the first time was when I was sworn in to uphold the United States Constitution when I was in the Air Force,” White said. “I love this book (U.S. Constitution), I love the South Carolina Constitution and I will be faithful to both and to this one (the Bible). I will be faithful to this book (Bible) and if you don’t like that, I‘m sorry, I don’t mind you not liking what I believe, but I’m going to be faithful to this book (Bible).”

White went on to say that when he has to make decisions as a legislator, those will be based on the Bible and the three inalienable, God-given rights: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

“I’m sure there will be times where those things come in conflict with each other, but I believe if my heart is right, if my prayer life is right, I’ll make the right decisions,” he said. “I’ll stand firm on the Bible, the S.C. Condition and I brought one other document, my marriage license. When we said, ‘I do’ under God, we meant it. I believe this is an oath that is valuable, the oath I took today is valuable. That’s who I am.”

Going forward, White said he has some ideas of things they need to do to improve South Carolina, the country and District 40.

“You won’t have anyone working any harder to try and make things change in a positive way than Joe White,” he said.

White said that something that has been missing is prayer and that we’ve “lost the idea of virtue.” He said if they do something that is not virtuous, they should bury it.

As the representative, White plans on having an office in Newberry, in the Parr Building. He also added that his phone number is always available, except when he turns it off at night to sleep.

“I will represent you and do everything in my power to represent you in a way you will be proud of,” he said.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.