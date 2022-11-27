NEWBERRY COUNTY — GivingTuesday was created in 2012, according to givingtuesday.org, and it was a simple idea, “a day that encourages people to do good.”

The idea of GivingTuesday is for individuals to donate to nonprofit organizations of their choosing and there are plenty to choose from right here in Newberry County. While there are many local nonprofits that can be highlighted today, here is a small sampling.

CREATE Newberry, Inc.

According to Marquerite Palmer, CREATE Newberry, Inc. is a nonprofit that was established in 2020 to help with the growth and expansion of programming offered by the Newberry Arts Center. The Newberry Arts Center is a division of the City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.

“The city cannot provide all the things that NAC would like to provide to the community, so CREATE is able to provide funding for scholarships to camps, classes, workshops and guest artists to offset the cost of classes and make them more affordable to our community,” Palmer said.

Here is just a taste of what CREATE Newberry, Inc. has done so far:

• CREATE provides the funds needed to allow children, youth and teens to attend classes, workshops and camps offered by NAC.

• Providing guest artists, volunteers and some materials for Art in the Park, a free art program offered in city parks during the summer.

• Provide free performances for the community, such as the performance of Aunt Pearly Sue at the Newberry Opera House in 2021.

• CREATE seeks grants and other funding to provide a richer and more diverse arts programming for all residents of Newberry County.

• CREATE is working with the City of Newberry to renovate the old Newberry Observer building to be the future space for all classes, workshops, and events. The Artisan shop will stay at 1200 Main Street.

If a donation is made to CREATE, it would provide a space for a child, youth or teen to attend camps and classes whose families would not otherwise be able to afford the class or workshop, Palmer said.

“It is making the arts more available to all members of the community, not just those who can afford to attend,” she said. “It is offering the community a way to grow and learn together and for people from our various communities to meet each other who might not have met otherwise.”

On GivingTuesday, you can donate to CREATE Newberry, Inc. via their website, www.newberryartscenter.com and hit the “Donate” button. You can also mail a check to CREATE Newberry, PO Box 292, Newberry, SC, 29108 or drop by the Newberry Arts Center, 1200 Main Street, Newberry.

“Email us at createnewberry@gmail.com with your name and address and we can send quarterly updates of what we are doing to make sure the arts are available for all,” Palmer said.

God’s Abundance for All People (GAAP)

God’s Abundance for All People is a local food pantry that has been serving the community since October 2021

“We’re serving an average of 35-40 families per week,” said Rev. Darlene L. Kelley.

GAAP operates on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. until noon, with an all-volunteer staff.

We serve quite a large number of seniors, too, folks on fixed incomes who supplement their resources with us,” Kelley said. “God’s Abundance For All People is local and ecumenical — most of the churches in Newberry are engaged somehow — and we have never turned anyone in need away.”

GAAP is a partner agency with the Harvest Hope Food Bank, part of Feeding America, and they are inspected annually to maintain that relationship.

“We also serve lunch on Saturdays and host a free Community Meal from 5 to 7 p.m. on the second Friday of every month,” she said.

GAAP is housed in the O’Neal Street United Methodist Church and donations can be made to GAAP, PO Box 675, Newberry, SC 29108.

Able South Carolina

Able South Carolina is a disability nonprofit that has been in operation since 1994, according to Mary Alex Kopp, director of public relations and special events.

“We are a consumer-controlled, community-based, cross-disability non-profit that seeks to make South Carolina a national model of equity and inclusion for all people with disabilities. We are the state’s oldest and largest federally recognized disability-led organization. More than ¾ of our staff are people with disabilities, as are over half of our Able South Carolina Board of Directors,” she said. “Our mission is to equip people with disabilities with tools to foster pride and direct their own lives, educate the community to challenge stereotypes and eliminate barriers, and advocate for access, equity and inclusion at the individual, state and national level.”

Kopp also said that Able S.C. is a disability-led statewide organization dedicated to seeking transformational changes in systems, communities and individuals.

“The systems change we seek impact every individual with disabilities in our state,” she said. “This year, we successfully worked with lawmakers to pass a law that will end subminimum wage for people with disabilities (where wage discrimination was previously legally permitted) and advance disability employment in integrated settings through the Employment First Initiative Act. There are members of the disability community that live in Newberry who, prior to this law, were making less than the minimum wage, just because they are disabled. Now, they will be a part of a transition plan that Able S.C. is key in implementing: to ensure that people employed under subminimum wages are able to transition to integrated, competitive employment or other community-based activities that best fit the goals they set for themselves.

Able S.C. also works directly with employers, cities, organizations and businesses to teach them about how to include people with disabilities in their workplaces, plans and visions for their futures.

“Recently, we were a part of a panel on disability at Newberry College, educating students, staff, and members of the public on the commonality of disability and the importance of inclusion. Able S.C. has partnered with Newberry County schools to provide education on best practices to accommodate youth with disabilities in integrated classroom settings. Newberry is also one of our core service areas where we have consumers, ages ranging from youth to adults, with disabilities that work one-to-one with our staff to achieve their goals. We help people with disabilities in Newberry County realize that they have the power to achieve their employment, financial, personal and educational goals,” Kopp said.

Donations can be made online by visiting www.able-sc.org/donate, emailing Director of Development Kim Ward at kward@able-sc.org, or calling 803-779-5121. At our donation web page, you can also read more about the individual, community, state and national accomplishments our organization has achieved over the past year by clicking on “Giving Tuesday.”

“One in three people in South Carolina has a disability. We invite you to be a part of our story. Your support helps us make independence a reality for people with disabilities. Your support fosters disability pride. Your support helps us provide disability education, challenges stereotypes, and builds our shared future. Your support makes it possible for us to accomplish this important work that directly impacts the lives of people with disabilities,” Kopp said.

Newberry Opera House (Newberry Arts for All)

Anne Pinckney Smith, interim executive director at the Newberry Opera House, said the NOH believes that the performance arts matter.

“Our staff, volunteers and board are committed to make it matter to more people. Theater cultivates imagination and empathy, enriching our humanity and connecting us to each other by bringing us entertaining experiences, new ideas and a wide range of stories told from many perspectives. All members of the Newberry Community and beyond are welcome at the Newberry Opera House. Access for all to our stage expands when we engage audiences in many ways and in many places,” she said. “Our priority every day is to steward a vital, inclusive and financially secure institution that will thrive for generations. Our staff, volunteers and board work tirelessly to maintain our responsibility to foster the cultural and economic health of our community. We could not achieve any of this without donors who continue to answer the call and empower us to fulfill our mission of enhancing the cultural and economic development of Newberry and the Midlands through the window of the arts in concert with educational opportunities for all.”

Here’s how you can support the Newberry Opera House and be a part of the #GivingTuesday movement:

• Consider making a gift now through Tuesday, November 29, via the website – www.newberryoperahouse.com or mail your donation to 1201 McKibben Street, Newberry, SC 29108 or call the Box Office 803-276-6264.

• Join the staff for a Facebook Live event and on WKDK at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, to hear “why” your support is needed.

The Newberry Museum

The Newberry Museum is a nonprofit educational organization that serves to protect, preserve, present and promote the ongoing history and heritage of Newberry County and Newberry College. This year on GivingTuesday, Executive Director Steven Knapp said their goal is raise $5,000 toward their $10,000 year-end fundraising goal.

“Donations will allow us to expand our military exhibit and improve the industry exhibit,” he said.

People can donate through their website www.thenewberrymuseum.com and click the “Donate” button. You can also drop off a donation at the museum at 1300 Friend Street, Newberry, or mail a donation to PO Box 343, Newberry, SC 29108.

The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce has a list of nonprofit members on their website here: www.newberrycountychamber.com/community-civic-organizations.

