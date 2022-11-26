NEWBERRY — Operation Santa Claus is continuing this year across Newberry County. The program, which is hosted by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, is continuing to bring holiday cheer to children in need.

Sheriff Lee Foster said the NCSO is proud to have an event that provides Christmas cheer to children.

“For over 30 years, Operation Santa Claus has been giving back to local children during the holidays, whether they’ve been a victim of crime, house fire or any unfortunate circumstance,” he said.

Newberry County residents are encouraged to be a part of the operation by donating toys, or even gift cards. Foster also said the program uses a vetting system to ensure that all donations are given to children in need. Operation Santa Claus also continues throughout the year.

“Any surplus toys or gift cards that are donated can be given to children in need throughout the year, even after Christmas, the public has been so great to us and the program every year and we are very grateful for everyone who comes out to help our children,” Foster said.

If you would like to help out this year, you are encouraged to drop off donations at the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at 520 Wilson Rd Newberry, or The Newberry Observer located at 1216 Main Street in Newberry.