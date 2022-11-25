NEWBERRY — Downtown Newberry was filled with holiday cheer last Friday as the City of Newberry hosted its annual Christmas Tree Lighting event. Hundreds of people filled town square to appreciate the lighting of the 20-foot Fraser Fir, brought to town by Willingham & Son’s Building Supply.

The evening began with caroling from the Victorian Society and train rides that ran down Main Street. Once the lighting ceremony began, the audience was treated to additional caroling performances from the children’s choirs of Newberry Academy and Whitmire Community School.

Mayor Foster Senn and City PRT Events and Tourism Manager Bridget Carey then intorduced James and Christina Henricks, who heavily assisted in the fundraising coordination for the event, and together they counted down to flip the switch and light the tree.

Among the festivities were an enterable snowglobe, food trucks, a screening of “The Polar Express” at The Ritz, a cookie walk and a ColaJazz quintet performance.

Christmas photo submissions from the event can be made at newberryobserver.com/christmas-photo-contest.