NEWBERRY COUNTY — College students who rent an apartment or house, should consider purchasing renters insurance, according to KHEAA. This insurance provides coverage if their belongings get stolen, burned in a fire or destroyed by a natural disaster.

Their parents’ homeowners insurance may cover any losses experienced by students who live in a dorm, but this won’t be the case for students renting a house or apartment. Students should check with their insurance agent to make sure they know what’s covered and what the deductible is if they file a claim.

Some colleges offer dorm insurance as part of their enrollment package. Such policies often have a low monthly cost and a small deductible, unlike many homeowners policies.

When buying renters insurance, students should consider replacement versus actual cash value. Replacement means they’ll get a new version of the same item; actual cash value will give them an amount based on the item’s used value.

KHEAA a public, non-profit agency established in 1966 to improve students’ access to college. It provides information about financial aid and financial literacy at no cost to students and parents.